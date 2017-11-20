Story highlights Kellyanne Conway said the White House remains open to Roy Moore

Conway was sharply critical of Democratic candidate Doug Jones

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway suggested that the White House remains open to Roy Moore's embattled senate candidacy on Monday when she told Fox & friends that "we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through" -- less than a week after Conway said that "no Senate seat is worth more than a child" in the wake of a series of sexual allegations against Moore.

Conway was interviewed by Fox News on Monday morning, and was discussing tax reform when she began hammering Doug Jones, the Democrat in the Alabama Senate race.

"Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don't be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime. Weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners."

The "Fox & Friends" hosts seemed surprised by Conway's remarks, and host Brian Kilmeade cut in, "So vote Roy Moore?"

"I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through. And the media -- if the media were really concerned about all of these allegations, and if that's what this is truly about, and the Democrats -- Al Franken would be on the ash heap of bygone half funny comedians," Conway said, referencing allegations made against the Minnesota senator.

