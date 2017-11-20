Trump administration to end protected status for Haiti

(CNN) The Trump administration has announced it will end the Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti by July 2019.

TPS is an immigration status allowed by law for certain countries experiencing dire conditions, such as a natural disaster, epidemic or war. It protects individuals from deportation and authorizes them to work in the US.

In May , former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who now serves as White House chief of staff, extended the protection from deportation for Haitians for an additional six months. When Kelly temporarily extended the status for Haiti, which had received the designation after an earthquake devastated the island in 2010, he warned the nearly 58,700 recipients living in America to prepare their affairs for going back to Haiti or to find another way to apply to stay in the United States.

According to Monday's announcement by DHS, "the termination of TPS for Haiti will be delayed 18 months," in order to ensure a smooth transition.

"Based on all available information, including recommendations received as part of an inter-agency consultation process, Acting Secretary Duke determined that those extraordinary but temporary conditions caused by the 2010 earthquake no longer exist," a statement from the Department of Homeland Security said. "Thus, under the applicable statute, the current TPS designation must be terminated."

