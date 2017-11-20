The newspaper ad that changed everything

Jonathan Peters is a media law professor at the University of Georgia, with appointments in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the School of Law. He also is the press freedom correspondent for the Columbia Journalism Review. Twitter: @jonathanwpeters. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In March 1960, The New York Times published a paid ad from a group supporting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., setting off a chain of events that would change the role of the press in America and help shape our public discourse for decades.

Jonathan Peters

Under the title "Heed Their Rising Voices," the ad began with these words: "As the whole world knows by now, thousands of Southern Negro students are engaged in widespread nonviolent demonstrations in positive affirmation of the right to live in human dignity as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

The Deep South was segregated and increasingly under siege by protests against racism, and the full-page ad both solicited financial contributions and accused authorities in Montgomery, Alabama, of abusing protesters and violating the Constitution.

Although the ad didn't name any local officials, the Montgomery city commissioner who ran the police department, L.B. Sullivan, sued The Times for libel -- claiming the ad harmed his reputation because it reproached the police and included minor errors. The trial in state court produced a $500,000 jury award for the city commissioner.

The Times had struggled to defend itself because Alabama, like most states then, had adopted libel rules favorable to the plaintiff. For example, any statement at issue in a libel action was presumed to be false, and the publisher's fault was presumed, too. Complicating matters were the ad's minor errors, such as the claim that Dr. King had been arrested seven times rather than four.

