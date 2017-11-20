Story highlights Piola started drawing F1 cars in 1969

He rates Red Bull's RB5 as one of all-time great designs

(CNN) Giorgio Piola has been crafting beautifully detailed drawings of Formula One cars for almost half a century.

The Italian technical journalist has charted some of the groundbreaking changes that have redefined racing cars and made F1 one of the most enduring and popular sports on the planet.

"I believe nearly all the pieces of a F1 car can go to an art museum because they are refined to the limit -- it's a pure expression of efficiency and simplicity," Piola told CNN.

Watch the video to find out which cars he thinks are the best F1 car designs of all time.