Trader Joe's recalls salads over plastic, glass fears

(CNN) Trader Joe's has recalled some of its packaged poultry salads over concerns they may contain pieces of glass or hard plastic.

In a statement, the chain of grocery stores said the salads potentially affected had the use-by dates 11/10 through to 11/21 and the USDA inspected code P-40299.

"Products with different 'inspected' codes are produced in separate facilities and are not impacted by this potential concern," the statement said.

In Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, White Meat Chicken and Curried White Chicken Deli salads have been recalled. Turkey Cranberry Apple salads have been recalled in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington states.

Trader Joe's said customers who had purchased the salads should not eat them: "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Read More