Breaking News

Former Real Madrid star Pepe calls on Cristiano Ronaldo to 'come to Besiktas'

By Henry Young & Aleks Klosok, CNN

Updated 11:48 PM ET, Mon November 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Portuguese football star Pepe's candid talk
Portuguese football star Pepe's candid talk

    JUST WATCHED

    Portuguese football star Pepe's candid talk

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Portuguese football star Pepe's candid talk 03:47

Story highlights

  • Pepe on the unparalleled atmosphere of Turkish football
  • Portugal defender calls on compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to join him
  • Reveals secrets of Euro 2016 triumph

(CNN)It was one of the sporting stunts of the summer, reaching over a billion people across social media and engaging football supporters like never before.

"Come to Besiktas" fans implored, taking to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in their droves to call upon players around the world to join the Turkish club.
The team's official social media accounts also used the "Come to Besiktas" hashtag, joining the race to post the most viral-worthy content to confirm summer signings.
    Portuguese defender Pepe was just one that heeded the calls -- compatriot Ricardo Quaresma and former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo were others -- trading the Bernabeu for the "beautiful project" underway on the banks of the Bosphorus river.
    Now, while Real Madrid's travails in La Liga make headlines around the world -- the Spaniards are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in the Spanish league -- Besiktas are on the verge of reaching the UEFA Champions League last 16 for the first time in the club's history.
    Read More
    "I had many offers from many big, important European clubs," Pepe, who joined the Turkish champions on a free transfer, tells CNN Sport. "When Besiktas came to me with their offer and their project, it grabbed my attention.
    "Many, many people sent me messages on social media. I couldn't not go. I couldn't turn my back on all this affection that the people had given me.
    "I said I have to go to Besiktas. It's impossible not to go to Besiktas!"
    READ: Noisy fans 'intimidates' opposition - Babel
    READ: How football's 'Culture' club wins with the help of ballet
    Unbeaten at Vodafone Park for two years, the Black Eagles only need a point on Tuesday against Pepe's former club Porto to top Group G of Europe's premier club competition.
    "It's like nothing I've experienced before," says Pepe, reveling in the home support -- so loud it recently forced a visiting German international striker off the pitch with hearing issues.
    "Turkish people live football. Football is a passion of theirs. They demonstrate it with love and affection for their team."
    How far can Besiktas go in this season's Champions League? Have your say by tweeting @CNNSport or commenting on our Facebook page

    'I'd love Ronaldo to come'

    One man who has so far resisted the allure of the reigning Turkish champions is Pepe's compatriot and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.
    During a live video on his personal Instagram page in September, the Real Madrid star was asked to "#ComeToBesiktas" on numerous occasions and took the time to respond to the fans' pleas.
    "Pepe's there, and Quaresma!" the 32-year-old forward laughed. "They don't need me!"
    The ever combative Pepe vies with Lionel Messi.
    The ever combative Pepe vies with Lionel Messi.
    But Pepe would pick his former Real Madrid teammate to join him in Istanbul over any other player in the world.
    "Of course I would like for Cristiano to come here," Pepe tells CNN Sport, singling him out as a "more complete" player than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
    "He's a person for whom I have maximum respect; a friend; an extremely important person to me. If it were possible for this to happen, of course I'd love for him to come to Besiktas."
    The duo were club teammates for eight years, turning out for Los Blancos over 700 times between them on their way to winning countless honors.

    A post shared by Beşiktaş JK 🏆 (@besiktas) on

    Both are graduates of the Portuguese youth system and both had a hand on the trophy during their nation's finest footballing hour at Euro 2016. Indeed, Pepe was named man of the match as Portugal beat hosts France in the Paris final.
    There can be few that know four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo better.
    "Off the pitch, Cristiano is an extremely normal person," says Pepe.
    "When something gets out in the media talking about him... I look and I say: 'This can't be. It's a lie.'
    "People talk without knowing the real Cristiano. He's a normal person with normal habits like us.
    "He likes his relatives. He loves his sons. He stresses the importance of being a father which I think is important. He's does this perfectly and naturally."
    READ: The female referee shattering football's glass ceiling
    WATCH: Ryan Babel pays tribute to Besiktas fans
    WATCH: Ryan Babel pays tribute to Besiktas fans

      JUST WATCHED

      WATCH: Ryan Babel pays tribute to Besiktas fans

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    WATCH: Ryan Babel pays tribute to Besiktas fans 03:25

    World Cup dreams

    Ronaldo and Pepe are set to share a dressing room at the upcoming World Cup finals -- a "privilege" in the words of the uncompromising central defender.
    Portugal topped Group B of European qualifying with nine wins from 10 and head to Russia in good shape.
    Determined to move on from the personal disappointments of the 2014 World Cup when he headbutted Germany's Thomas Muller, Pepe's pride in representing his country is allied with a new found maturity.
    On Thursday 16 November, Peru became the final team to secure a World Cup spot thanks to a 2-0 win over New Zealand in the second leg of their playoff match, ensuring qualification for La Blanquirroja for the first time since 1982.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PeruOn Thursday 16 November, Peru became the final team to secure a World Cup spot thanks to a 2-0 win over New Zealand in the second leg of their playoff match, ensuring qualification for La Blanquirroja for the first time since 1982.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 49
    Such were the magnitude of the celebrations in Lima when Jefferson Farfan put Peru 1-0 up, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/16/football/world-cup-russia-2018-qualification-lionel-messi-neymar-brazil-england-argentina/index.html&quot;&gt;earthquake detector in the city was activated&lt;/a&gt; at the exact moment of the goal.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PeruSuch were the magnitude of the celebrations in Lima when Jefferson Farfan put Peru 1-0 up, an earthquake detector in the city was activated at the exact moment of the goal.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 49
    The Danes are also on their way to the World Cup after midfielder Christian Eriksen led the way with a hat-trick in an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their playoff in Dublin.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    DenmarkThe Danes are also on their way to the World Cup after midfielder Christian Eriksen led the way with a hat-trick in an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their playoff in Dublin.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 49
    That treble took Eriksen&#39;s Russia 2018 qualifying campaign tally to 11 goals -- a new Danish record.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    DenmarkThat treble took Eriksen's Russia 2018 qualifying campaign tally to 11 goals -- a new Danish record.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 49
    But Eriksen wasn&#39;t the only midfielder to take home the match ball during qualifying that week, with Australia&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/14/sport/denmark-world-cup-ireland-rout/index.html&quot;&gt;Mile Jedinak coming to the fore&lt;/a&gt; in a 3-1 win against Honduras.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    AustraliaBut Eriksen wasn't the only midfielder to take home the match ball during qualifying that week, with Australia's Mile Jedinak coming to the fore in a 3-1 win against Honduras.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 49
    After 29 months, 22 matches and hundreds of thousands of miles of traveling, the Socceroos celebrated qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Cup.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    AustraliaAfter 29 months, 22 matches and hundreds of thousands of miles of traveling, the Socceroos celebrated qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 49
    The Atlas Lions booked their place at world football&#39;s greatest showpiece for the first time since 1998, topping Group C of African qualification without conceding a goal.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    MoroccoThe Atlas Lions booked their place at world football's greatest showpiece for the first time since 1998, topping Group C of African qualification without conceding a goal.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 49
    Under manager Herve Renard, the only man to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, Morocco have won five of their past seven fixtures.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    MoroccoUnder manager Herve Renard, the only man to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, Morocco have won five of their past seven fixtures.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 49
    The Lions of Teranga joined them on the plane to Russia, topping Group D undefeated at the expense of Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SenegalThe Lions of Teranga joined them on the plane to Russia, topping Group D undefeated at the expense of Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 49
    It&#39;s the first time Senegal have qualified for a World Cup since 2002 when they defied the odds to reach the quarterfinals. Their captain that year, Aliou Cissé, now leads them from the dugout.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SenegalIt's the first time Senegal have qualified for a World Cup since 2002 when they defied the odds to reach the quarterfinals. Their captain that year, Aliou Cissé, now leads them from the dugout.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 49
    A goalless draw at home to Libya on the final day was enough to see the Eagles of Carthage pip DR Congo to top spot in Group A of African qualifying.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    TunisiaA goalless draw at home to Libya on the final day was enough to see the Eagles of Carthage pip DR Congo to top spot in Group A of African qualifying.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 49
    With a total of four World Cup group stage exits in their history, head coach Nabil Maâloul&#39;s men will hope to go at least one better at Russia 2018.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    TunisiaWith a total of four World Cup group stage exits in their history, head coach Nabil Maâloul's men will hope to go at least one better at Russia 2018.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 49
    With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/10/football/iceland-world-cup-russia-2018/index.html&quot;&gt;smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup&lt;/a&gt; after beating Kosovo 2-0 to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IcelandWith a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 49
    Trinidad &amp;amp; Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IcelandTrinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 49
    Nigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    NigeriaNigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 49
    The Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    NigeriaThe Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 49
    The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt;with a game to spare&lt;/a&gt;, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Egypt The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare, topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 49
    Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/09/football/egypt-world-cup-el-hadary-hector-cuper-congo/index.html&quot;&gt; the oldest player in World Cup tournament history&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Egypt Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become the oldest player in World Cup tournament history.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 49
    Dispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BrazilDispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 49
    Neymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BrazilNeymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 49
    Iran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IranIran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 49
    Led by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    IranLed by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 49
    Boasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    GermanyBoasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 49
    Topping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, Serbia qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SerbiaTopping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, Serbia qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 49
    With six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SerbiaWith six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 49
    Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PolandPoland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 49
    No player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PolandNo player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 49
    Undefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate&#39;s England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    EnglandUndefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate's England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 49
    Amid the furore of Catalonia&#39;s disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SpainAmid the furore of Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 49
    Spearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez&#39;s Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    BelgiumSpearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 49
    With one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan&#39;s place at Russia 2018.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    JapanWith one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at Russia 2018.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 49
    Led by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    JapanLed by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 49
    The Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Saudi ArabiaThe Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 49
    This will be Saudi Arabia&#39;s fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Saudi ArabiaThis will be Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 49
    Ever present at the World Cup since 1986, the Taeguk Warriors qualified for Russia 2018 courtesy of a second place finish in Group A of Asian qualifying.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    South KoreaEver present at the World Cup since 1986, the Taeguk Warriors qualified for Russia 2018 courtesy of a second place finish in Group A of Asian qualifying.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 49
    A hat-trick from Lionel Messi propelled Argentina into third in the South American qualifying table and an automatic spot. It was Messi&#39;s 44th career hat-trick and his fifth for Argentina.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    ArgentinaA hat-trick from Lionel Messi propelled Argentina into third in the South American qualifying table and an automatic spot. It was Messi's 44th career hat-trick and his fifth for Argentina.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 49
    Messi&#39;s Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez scored twice in Uruguay&#39;s 4-2 win over Bolivia. The win ensured La Celeste finished second in South America qualifying. Suarez missed almost two years of playing competitive football for his country after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a group match at the World Cup in Brazil.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    UruguayMessi's Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez scored twice in Uruguay's 4-2 win over Bolivia. The win ensured La Celeste finished second in South America qualifying. Suarez missed almost two years of playing competitive football for his country after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a group match at the World Cup in Brazil.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 49
    Colombia&#39;s Juan Cuadrado (C) leads a prayer after his team qualified for the 2018 World Cup following the 1-1 draw with with Peru in Lima. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in the 2014 tournament before losing 2-1 to hosts Brazil.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    ColombiaColombia's Juan Cuadrado (C) leads a prayer after his team qualified for the 2018 World Cup following the 1-1 draw with with Peru in Lima. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in the 2014 tournament before losing 2-1 to hosts Brazil.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 49
    Panama qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history after a 2-1 win against Costa Rica. Good news for the Panama national team but also the nation&#39;s citizens -- they were then given a public holiday by President Juan Carlos Varela.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PanamaPanama qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history after a 2-1 win against Costa Rica. Good news for the Panama national team but also the nation's citizens -- they were then given a public holiday by President Juan Carlos Varela.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 49
    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will also be at the World Cup after the Euro 2016 champions leapfrogged Switzerland to top Group B of European qualifying. Johan Djourou put the ball in his own net to hand the lead to Portugal, before Fernando Santos&#39;s men doubled their lead with a 57-minute Andre Silva strike.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    PortugalCristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will also be at the World Cup after the Euro 2016 champions leapfrogged Switzerland to top Group B of European qualifying. Johan Djourou put the ball in his own net to hand the lead to Portugal, before Fernando Santos's men doubled their lead with a 57-minute Andre Silva strike.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 49
    Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and set up another for Olivier Giroud as the 1998 champions topped European Group A.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    FranceAntoine Griezmann scored one goal and set up another for Olivier Giroud as the 1998 champions topped European Group A.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 49
    Mexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    MexicoMexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 49
    The Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Costa RicaThe Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 49
    Oscar Ramirez&#39;s men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Costa RicaOscar Ramirez's men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 49
    A valiant performance from Sweden against Italy in November&#39;s playoff ensured the four-time winners &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/13/football/italy-sweden-world-cup-qualifiers/index.html&quot;&gt;failed to qualify for the first time since 1958&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    Sweden A valiant performance from Sweden against Italy in November's playoff ensured the four-time winners failed to qualify for the first time since 1958.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 49
    Elsewhere, Croatia drew 0-0 in their playoff with Greece but advanced to the finals 4-1 on aggregate.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    CroatiaElsewhere, Croatia drew 0-0 in their playoff with Greece but advanced to the finals 4-1 on aggregate.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 49
    Switzerland broke Northern Irish hearts by holding on to another goalless draw, advancing 1-0 on aggregate after a controversial penalty in the first leg.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    SwizterlandSwitzerland broke Northern Irish hearts by holding on to another goalless draw, advancing 1-0 on aggregate after a controversial penalty in the first leg.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 49
    Host nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov&#39;s men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    RussiaHost nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov's men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 49
    The draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow&#39;s Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers
    RussiaThe draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow's Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    Hide Caption
    49 of 49
    Peru players celebratePeru fans celebrateDenmark&#39;s striker Andreas CorneliusDenmark fans celebratejedinak cahilljedinak cahillMbark Boussoufa Felix Houphouet-Boigny world cup qualification moroccomorocco celebrate world cup qualification footballsenegal kara mbodji fifa 2018 world cup Senegal&#39;s players celebrate fifa 2018 world cuptunisia football world cup 2018 celebrate Ghaylane Chaalali and Aimen Balbouli tunisia celebrate football world cup iceland players celebrate world cup qualification Iceland players and coaching staff celebrate world cup qualification John obi mikel odion ighalo world cup qualification celebration nigeria players celebrate world cup qualification bannersalah scores egyptEssam El-Hadary egypt celebrates tease brazil squad celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018Neymar celebrates world cup qualifiers iran players celebrate footballiranians celebrate tehran world cupDraxler ozil germany muller aleksandar prijovic serbia celebrate world cup qualificationserbia mitrovic celebrate world cup qualification Lewandowski celebrates world cup qualification poland milik celebrates poland world cup qualification Harry kane world cup qualifying spain celebrate world cup qualification romelu lukaku world cup celebrates japan celebrate world cup qualification against australia japan fans celebrate world cup qualification shibuya tokyo saudi arabia celebrate world cup bert van marwijk saudi arabia celebrate world cup king abdullah sports city Koo Ja Cheol of South Korea celebrates world cupArgentina World Cup qualifier Messi Lucas Bigliasuarez uruguaycolombiapaanamaronaldo portugalgriezmannperalta and javier hernandez celebrate world cup qualification russia 2018kendall waston celebrates world cup qualification costa rica Costa Ricans celebrating world Cup Classificationsweden italy celebration world cup qualification croatia greece dalic world cup qualification switzerland northern ireland world cup qualification russia national football team pose kremlin moscow russia
    "Firstly, we greatly respect our opponents," the 34-year-old says, revealing the secrets of their unexpected Euro 2016 triumph. "We know our limitations but we also know what we're capable of. We're humble in every game. Feet on the ground.
    "We work as a collective unit, not as individuals. This is Portugal today: a stable national team focused on what we need to do to plan for the World Cup."
    Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    Victory, he says, would mean everything.
    "It's a tiring but beautiful objective for a person like myself," says Pepe. "To defend your country as I defend Portugal, I think I have to feel proud.
    "I'm a person who fought for what I have. I won't sit back and hope that everything comes to me. No, I will continue to fight to achieve more and more."