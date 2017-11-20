(CNN) It was one of the sporting stunts of the summer, reaching over a billion people across social media and engaging football supporters like never before.

"Come to Besiktas" fans implored, taking to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in their droves to call upon players around the world to join the Turkish club.

Portuguese defender Pepe was just one that heeded the calls -- compatriot Ricardo Quaresma and former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo were others -- trading the Bernabeu for the "beautiful project" underway on the banks of the Bosphorus river.

Now, while Real Madrid's travails in La Liga make headlines around the world -- the Spaniards are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona in the Spanish league -- Besiktas are on the verge of reaching the UEFA Champions League last 16 for the first time in the club's history.

"I had many offers from many big, important European clubs," Pepe, who joined the Turkish champions on a free transfer, tells CNN Sport. "When Besiktas came to me with their offer and their project, it grabbed my attention.

"Many, many people sent me messages on social media. I couldn't not go. I couldn't turn my back on all this affection that the people had given me.

"I said I have to go to Besiktas. It's impossible not to go to Besiktas!"

Unbeaten at Vodafone Park for two years, the Black Eagles only need a point on Tuesday against Pepe's former club Porto to top Group G of Europe's premier club competition.

"Turkish people live football. Football is a passion of theirs. They demonstrate it with love and affection for their team."

'I'd love Ronaldo to come'

One man who has so far resisted the allure of the reigning Turkish champions is Pepe's compatriot and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

During a live video on his personal Instagram page in September, the Real Madrid star was asked to "#ComeToBesiktas" on numerous occasions and took the time to respond to the fans' pleas.

"Pepe's there, and Quaresma!" the 32-year-old forward laughed. "They don't need me!"

The ever combative Pepe vies with Lionel Messi.

But Pepe would pick his former Real Madrid teammate to join him in Istanbul over any other player in the world.

If it were possible for this to happen, of course I'd love for Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Besiktas. Pepe

"Of course I would like for Cristiano to come here," Pepe tells CNN Sport, singling him out as a "more complete" player than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

"He's a person for whom I have maximum respect; a friend; an extremely important person to me. If it were possible for this to happen, of course I'd love for him to come to Besiktas."

The duo were club teammates for eight years, turning out for Los Blancos over 700 times between them on their way to winning countless honors.

Both are graduates of the Portuguese youth system and both had a hand on the trophy during their nation's finest footballing hour at Euro 2016. Indeed, Pepe was named man of the match as Portugal beat hosts France in the Paris final.

There can be few that know four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo better.

"Off the pitch, Cristiano is an extremely normal person," says Pepe.

"When something gets out in the media talking about him... I look and I say: 'This can't be. It's a lie.'

"People talk without knowing the real Cristiano. He's a normal person with normal habits like us.

"He likes his relatives. He loves his sons. He stresses the importance of being a father which I think is important. He's does this perfectly and naturally."

World Cup dreams

Ronaldo and Pepe are set to share a dressing room at the upcoming World Cup finals -- a "privilege" in the words of the uncompromising central defender.

Portugal topped Group B of European qualifying with nine wins from 10 and head to Russia in good shape.

Determined to move on from the personal disappointments of the 2014 World Cup when he headbutted Germany's Thomas Muller, Pepe's pride in representing his country is allied with a new found maturity.

Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Peru – On Thursday 16 November, Peru became the final team to secure a World Cup spot thanks to a 2-0 win over New Zealand in the second leg of their playoff match, ensuring qualification for La Blanquirroja for the first time since 1982. Hide Caption 1 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Peru – Such were the magnitude of the celebrations in Lima when Jefferson Farfan put Peru 1-0 up, an earthquake detector in the city was activated at the exact moment of the goal. Hide Caption 2 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Denmark – The Danes are also on their way to the World Cup after midfielder Christian Eriksen led the way with a hat-trick in an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their playoff in Dublin. Hide Caption 3 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Denmark – That treble took Eriksen's Russia 2018 qualifying campaign tally to 11 goals -- a new Danish record. Hide Caption 4 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Australia – But Eriksen wasn't the only midfielder to take home the match ball during qualifying that week, with Australia's Mile Jedinak coming to the fore in a 3-1 win against Honduras. Hide Caption 5 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Australia – After 29 months, 22 matches and hundreds of thousands of miles of traveling, the Socceroos celebrated qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Cup. Hide Caption 6 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Morocco – The Atlas Lions booked their place at world football's greatest showpiece for the first time since 1998, topping Group C of African qualification without conceding a goal. Hide Caption 7 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Morocco – Under manager Herve Renard, the only man to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries, Morocco have won five of their past seven fixtures. Hide Caption 8 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Senegal – The Lions of Teranga joined them on the plane to Russia, topping Group D undefeated at the expense of Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa. Hide Caption 9 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Senegal – It's the first time Senegal have qualified for a World Cup since 2002 when they defied the odds to reach the quarterfinals. Their captain that year, Aliou Cissé, now leads them from the dugout. Hide Caption 10 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Tunisia – A goalless draw at home to Libya on the final day was enough to see the Eagles of Carthage pip DR Congo to top spot in Group A of African qualifying. Hide Caption 11 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Tunisia – With a total of four World Cup group stage exits in their history, head coach Nabil Maâloul's men will hope to go at least one better at Russia 2018. Hide Caption 12 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iceland – With a population of just 335,000, Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup after beating Kosovo 2-0 to ensure the islanders topped European qualifying Group I. Hide Caption 13 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iceland – Trinidad & Tobago, which has a population of 1.3 million, was the previous smallest country to reach a World Cup back in 2006. Hide Caption 14 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria – Nigeria were the first team from Africa to qualify for the upcoming World Cup, seeing off Group B opponents Zambia, Cameroon and Algeria. Hide Caption 15 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria – The Super Eagles have only failed to qualify for one tournament -- Germany 2006 -- since their World Cup debut in 1994. Hide Caption 16 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Egypt – The Pharaohs qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare , topping Group E ahead of Ghana, Congo and Uganda to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Hide Caption 17 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Egypt – Goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, 44, made his international debut over two decades ago. Now he could become the oldest player in World Cup tournament history Hide Caption 18 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Brazil – Dispelling memories of their dismal 7-1 defeat to Germany at the 2014 World Cup, Brazil topped South American qualifying with ease, finishing ahead of the likes of Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Argentina. Hide Caption 19 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Brazil – Neymar, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Willian scored 23 goals between them. Hide Caption 20 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iran – Iran became the second team after Brazil to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, topping Group A of Asian qualifying without losing a game. Hide Caption 21 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Iran – Led by former Portugal and Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Iranians will hope to add to their single World Cup win -- secured against the US at France 1998 -- in Russia next year. Hide Caption 22 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Germany – Boasting a 100% record in Group C of European qualifying, Germany could become the first team to retain the World Cup trophy since Brazil in 1962.

Hide Caption 23 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Serbia – Topping Group D of European qualifying ahead of the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Austria, Serbia qualified for a first major international tournament since 2010. Hide Caption 24 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Serbia – With six goals to his name, striker Aleksander Mitrovic found the back of the net once every 119 minutes. Hide Caption 25 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Poland – Poland booked their return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, topping Group E ahead of the likes of Denmark, Montenegro and Romania. Hide Caption 26 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Poland – No player scored more during European qualifying than Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker scored 16 times at a rate of once every 56 minutes. Hide Caption 27 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers England – Undefeated in Group F, Gareth Southgate's England qualified for their sixth World Cup with a game to spare. Hide Caption 28 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Spain – Amid the furore of Catalonia's disputed independence referendum, Spain went undefeated and qualified from Group G of European qualifying with a match to spare after beating Albania 3-0. Hide Caption 29 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Belgium – Spearheaded by the prolific Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martinez's Red Devils dropped just two points throughout the entirety of their Group H European qualifying campaign. Belgium averaged 4.3 goals per game, more than any other team in World Cup qualifying. Hide Caption 30 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Japan – With one ferocious sweep of his right foot against Australia, 21-year-old Yosuke Ideguchi booked Japan's place at Russia 2018. Hide Caption 31 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Japan – Led by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, the Samurai Blue topped Group B by a single point to qualify for a sixth consecutive tournament. Hide Caption 32 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia – The Green Falcons beat Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying to finish second in a tightly contested group and book their place at Russia 2018. Hide Caption 33 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia – This will be Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at a World Cup and the first since Germany 2006.

Hide Caption 34 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers South Korea – Ever present at the World Cup since 1986, the Taeguk Warriors qualified for Russia 2018 courtesy of a second place finish in Group A of Asian qualifying. Hide Caption 35 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Argentina – A hat-trick from Lionel Messi propelled Argentina into third in the South American qualifying table and an automatic spot. It was Messi's 44th career hat-trick and his fifth for Argentina. Hide Caption 36 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Uruguay – Messi's Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez scored twice in Uruguay's 4-2 win over Bolivia. The win ensured La Celeste finished second in South America qualifying. Suarez missed almost two years of playing competitive football for his country after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a group match at the World Cup in Brazil. Hide Caption 37 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Colombia – Colombia's Juan Cuadrado (C) leads a prayer after his team qualified for the 2018 World Cup following the 1-1 draw with with Peru in Lima. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in the 2014 tournament before losing 2-1 to hosts Brazil. Hide Caption 38 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Panama – Panama qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history after a 2-1 win against Costa Rica. Good news for the Panama national team but also the nation's citizens -- they were then given a public holiday by President Juan Carlos Varela. Hide Caption 39 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will also be at the World Cup after the Euro 2016 champions leapfrogged Switzerland to top Group B of European qualifying. Johan Djourou put the ball in his own net to hand the lead to Portugal, before Fernando Santos's men doubled their lead with a 57-minute Andre Silva strike. Hide Caption 40 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers France – Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and set up another for Olivier Giroud as the 1998 champions topped European Group A. Hide Caption 41 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Mexico – Mexico became the first nation from Central American qualifying to reach Russia 2018, only conceding five goals in 15 matches. Hide Caption 42 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica – The Tricolor joined them, qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of a header from Kendall Waston in the fifth minute of added time against Honduras. Hide Caption 43 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Costa Rica – Oscar Ramirez's men finished second in CONCACAF qualifying behind Mexico. Hide Caption 44 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Sweden – A valiant performance from Sweden against Italy in November's playoff ensured the four-time winners failed to qualify for the first time since 1958 Hide Caption 45 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Croatia – Elsewhere, Croatia drew 0-0 in their playoff with Greece but advanced to the finals 4-1 on aggregate. Hide Caption 46 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Swizterland – Switzerland broke Northern Irish hearts by holding on to another goalless draw, advancing 1-0 on aggregate after a controversial penalty in the first leg. Hide Caption 47 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Russia – Host nation Russia qualified for the 2018 World Cup without even having to kick a ball. The most recent competitive fixtures for Stanislav Cherchesov's men came in the 2017 Confederations Cup, where they crashed out in the group stage. Hide Caption 48 of 49 Photos: Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers Russia – The draw for the 2018 World Cup is set to take place in Moscow's Kremlin building on Friday, December 1. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features Hide Caption 49 of 49

"Firstly, we greatly respect our opponents," the 34-year-old says, revealing the secrets of their unexpected Euro 2016 triumph. "We know our limitations but we also know what we're capable of. We're humble in every game. Feet on the ground.

"We work as a collective unit, not as individuals. This is Portugal today: a stable national team focused on what we need to do to plan for the World Cup."

Victory, he says, would mean everything.

"It's a tiring but beautiful objective for a person like myself," says Pepe. "To defend your country as I defend Portugal, I think I have to feel proud.

"I'm a person who fought for what I have. I won't sit back and hope that everything comes to me. No, I will continue to fight to achieve more and more."