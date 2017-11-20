Turkish capital bans LGBT events

(CNN) The governor of Turkey's capital, Ankara, has banned all public events relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues, citing fears they could "provoke hatred and hostility."

The ban covers events including film festivals, forums, interviews and exhibitions, according to the city's governor.

In a written statement Sunday, Ankara governor Mehmet Kiliclar said that LGBT events could interfere with "public security" and were being banned because of "social sensitivities."

The governor's office said the ban would help to promote "public order, prevention of crime, general health and morals."

Unlike in many other Muslim countries, homosexuality is legal in Turkey, but activists say members of the LGBT community are often subjected to widespread hostility and homophobia.