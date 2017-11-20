Breaking News

Turkish capital bans LGBT events

By Hande Atay Alam, Jonny Hallam and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 12:19 AM ET, Mon November 20, 2017

Gay pride parade obstructed by Turkish police
Gay pride parade obstructed by Turkish police

    Gay pride parade obstructed by Turkish police

Story highlights

  • The ban covers events including film festivals, forums, interviews, and exhibitions
  • Ankara's governor says LGBT events could interfere with "public security"

(CNN)The governor of Turkey's capital, Ankara, has banned all public events relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) issues for fear they could "provoke hatred and hostility."

The ban covers events including film festivals, forums, interviews, and exhibitions according to the city's governor.
'They turn their backs'
'They turn their backs'
In a written statement Sunday, Ankara governor Mehmet Kiliclar said that LGBT events could interfere with "public security" and were being banned because of "social sensitivities."
    The governor's office said the ban would help to promote "public order, prevention of crime, general health and morals."
    Unlike in many other Muslim countries, homosexuality is legal in Turkey, but activists say members of the LGBT community are often subjected to widespread hostility and homophobia.
    Last Wednesday, authorities in Ankara banned a German gay film festival that had been due do open the next day, citing public safety.
    Although homosexuality has been legal in Turkey since 1923, the country has one of the worst records of human rights violations against LGBTQ people in Europe, and Turkey's LGBTQ community has been increasingly vocal about violence against members of the community.
    Turkish police break up Istanbul pride rallies
    Turkish police break up Istanbul pride rallies
    Istanbul police used tear gas and rubber pellets on LGBTQ supporters who took to that city's streets in June in defiance of a ban on the Gay Pride Festival and Parade.
    It was the third year the Istanbul governor had banned the rally.
    "The march will not be allowed for the safety of our citizens, first and foremost the participants, and tourists who are in the area visiting," the governorship said in a statement this year.