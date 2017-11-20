Merkel dealt a blow as talks to form German government collapse

(CNN) Germany was plunged into political uncertainty Monday after talks to form the country's next government collapsed overnight, dealing a blow to Angela Merkel and raising questions about the future of the longtime Chancellor.

Merkel's party had spent weeks trying to cobble together a ruling coalition with three other parties, but the plan fell apart when the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) walked out of talks shortly before midnight on Sunday over disagreements on issues ranging from energy policy to migration.

Merkel said she regretted the FDP's withdrawal, but pledged to steer the country through the crisis.

"As Chancellor... I will do everything to ensure that this country comes out well through this difficult time," Merkel said Sunday.

Merkel canceled her planned meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday and has instead met with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss the next steps.

If Merkel cannot coax the FDP back to the negotiating table, her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) -- the largest party in parliament -- could attempt to form a minority government, or set the country on the path to new elections.

Either way, the setback has raised concerns about the political stability of Europe's largest economy. The euro weakened against major currencies on Monday and Germany's DAX dropped 0.4% in early trade before recovering its losses.

Why the "Jamaica coalition" fell apart

Merkel had hoped to build a coalition consisting of her conservative CDU, its sister party the Christian Social Union, the pro-business FDP, and the Green Party.

The FDP's walkout came after the four parties had already missed several self-imposed deadline to resolve their differences.

"The four discussion partners have no common vision for modernization of the country or common basis of trust," said Christian Lindner, leader of the FDP. "It is better not to govern than to govern badly."

The parties failed to make progress on a number of policy areas -- including the right for family members of refugees in Germany to join them there -- and tensions had risen.

While the FDP blamed the CDU/CSU alliance for the breakdown, the Green Party thanked Merkel and the leader of the CSU, Horst Seehofer, for negotiating "hard" but "fair," and accused the FDP of quitting the talks without good reason.

The so-called "Jamaica coalition" -- named after the parties' colors -- would have been unprecedented at federal level.

How did we get here?

Merkel's position was widely seen as unassailable in the run-up to September's elections, with many commentators suggesting the outcome was so predictable as to be boring.

But the country's two mainstream parties -- Merkel's CDU and the center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) -- suffered big losses on the night.

Smaller parties, including the FDP and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) -- who won 12.6% of the vote and entered parliament for the first time -- were the beneficiaries.

Unable to form a coalition with one other party (as is the norm in Germany), Merkel emerged from the election substantially weakened.

On Monday, the AfD hailed the collapse of coalition talks. "We are glad that Jamaica isn't happening," said AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland. "Merkel has failed." His co-leader, Alice Weidel, welcomed the prospect of fresh elections and called on Merkel to resign.

What options does Merkel have?

Short of resolving the impasse with the FDP, Merkel's options are limited.

The SPD, Merkel's junior governing partner for the last four years, ruled out a renewal of their so-called "Grand Coalition" on the night of the election and reiterated that position officially on Monday.

If the CDU and SPD were to renew their coalition, it would leave the AfD as the largest opposition party, granting it a set of privileges including the right to respond first to the Chancellor and a boost in resources -- an outcome none of the other parties want.

Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance could attempt to form a minority government with either the FDP or the Green Party separately, but this has happened rarely -- and never successfully -- at the federal level in Germany.

If all other options fail, Steinmeier, the German President, has the power to set in motion a complex process that could lead to a new vote next year.

But recent polling puts all parties roughly where they were on election night, meaning a new election could result in similar deadlock.