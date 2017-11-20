(CNN) Della Reese, who rose to fame as a jazz singer and later found television stardom on the drama "Touched by an Angel," has died.

She was 86.

"On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home surrounded by love. She was an incredible Wife, Mother, Grandmother, friend, and Pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer," actress Roma Downey, Reese's co-star on "Touched By an Angel," said in a statement on Facebook.

"Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people," Downey's statement continued. "She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years."

For nine seasons on CBS, Reese played Tess on "Touched by an Angel," tasked with sending angels to Earth to help people redeem themselves.

