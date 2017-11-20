Pixar's lively 'Coco' hits the right notes

(CNN) Pixar gets back to its roots with "Coco," which wraps two universal themes -- pursuing one's dreams, and how we remember loved ones -- in a colorful, culturally specific package. As the animation powerhouse has increasingly turned to the comfort of sequels, this look at the afterlife represents a lively original concept, one that powers through its flat patches with a whole lot of heart.

"Coco" uses the Mexican Day of the Dead (or Día de los Muertos) celebration as its narrative spine, with a young boy crossing over into the Land of the Dead, where he's surrounded by outlandish skeletal figures. But the bones of the story are quite sturdy, tapping into a strong vein of emotion that recalls the cross-generational charms of movies like "Up" or "Inside Out."

Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) has grown up in a family that shuns music because his great-great-grandfather walked out on his wife to pursue his musical ambitions. The ban is vigorously enforced by the lad's multigenerational family, which includes his ancient great-grandma, Coco, whose mind is gradually being lost to dementia, a plot point handled with sensitivity and grace.

Alas, Miguel yearns to play the guitar, so much so that in his zeal to play, he rebelliously defies his family, stealing the guitar of the revered late singer Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), a legend in their small town.

That act has surprising, magical consequences: Miguel is cast into the colorful Land of the Dead, where his late relatives are assembled, even though (thanks to their skeletal construction) everyone seems to be literally falling apart.

