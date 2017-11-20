Pink denies shading Christina Aguilera

Story highlights Cameras captured a reaction shot of Pink during Aguilera's performance

The singer says the two didn't used to get along but have made up

(CNN) Pink and Christina Aguilera are so good.

That's Pink's message after people on social media accused her of grimacing during Aguilera's performance at Sunday night's American Music Awards.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "The Bodyguard" and its blockbuster soundtrack, Aguilera performed a medley of songs in honor of the late Whitney Houston.

Photos of Pink appearing to make a face during the performance quickly started making the rounds on Twitter and elsewhere.

Pink's face when Christina Aguilera sang I Will Always Love You has me dying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EA7aYlzFog — Wayden C. (@waydenc_) November 20, 2017

The two pop stars have had issues in the past, but Pink denied Sunday that she was grimacing and retweeted Fuse TV's Mark Sundstrom, who said the pair are all good now.

Read More