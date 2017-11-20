American Music Awards 2017: The winners list

Story highlights
(CNN)Oh what a night the 2017 American Music Awards turned out to be.
From powerhouse singers Pink and Kelly Clarkson kicking off the show with a duet of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts," to Pink later performing on the side of the building, Selena Gomez's first awards show performance since undergoing a kidney transplant, Diana Ross being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute it was an evening packed full of buzzworthy moments.
But there were also some awards handed out, including seven to Bruno Mars (who wasn't present at the show).
Here's a list of who won what:
American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement
Diana Ross
Artist of the year
Bruno Mars
New artist of the year presented by T-mobile
Niall Horan
Collaboration of the year presented by Xfinity
"Despacito" Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber
Tour of the year
Coldplay
Video of the year
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Favorite male artist -- pop/rock
Bruno Mars
Favorite female artist -- pop rock
Lady Gaga
Favorite duo or group -- pop/rock
Imagine Dragons
Favorite album -- pop/rock
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Favorite song -- pop/rock
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Favorite male artist -- country
Keith Urban
Favorite female artist -- country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite duo or group -- country
Little Big Town
Favorite album -- country
Keith Urban "Ripcord"
Favorite song -- country
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Favorite artist -- rap/hip-hop
Drake
Favorite album -- rap/hip-hop
Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."
Favorite song -- rap/hip-hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm The One"
Favorite male artist -- soul/r&b
Bruno Mars
Favorite female artist -- soul/r&b
Beyoncé
Favorite album -- soul/r&b
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Favorite song -- soul/r&b
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Favorite artist -- alternative rock
Linkin Park
Favorite artist -- adult contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite artist -- Latin
Shakira
Favorite artist -- contemporary inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Favorite artist -- electronic dance music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Top soundtrack
"Moana"