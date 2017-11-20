Breaking News

American Music Awards 2017: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:42 AM ET, Mon November 20, 2017

  • Bruno Mars won seven awards
  • It was a night of performances

(CNN)Oh what a night the 2017 American Music Awards turned out to be.

From powerhouse singers Pink and Kelly Clarkson kicking off the show with a duet of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts," to Pink later performing on the side of the building, Selena Gomez's first awards show performance since undergoing a kidney transplant, Diana Ross being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute it was an evening packed full of buzzworthy moments.
But there were also some awards handed out, including seven to Bruno Mars (who wasn't present at the show).
    Here's a list of who won what:
    American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement

    Diana Ross

    Artist of the year

    Bruno Mars

    New artist of the year presented by T-mobile

    Niall Horan

    Collaboration of the year presented by Xfinity

    "Despacito" Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber

    Tour of the year

    Coldplay

    Video of the year

    Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

    Favorite male artist -- pop/rock

    Bruno Mars

    Favorite female artist -- pop rock

    Lady Gaga

    Favorite duo or group -- pop/rock

    Imagine Dragons

    Favorite album -- pop/rock

    Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

    Favorite song -- pop/rock

    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"

    Favorite male artist -- country

    Keith Urban

    Favorite female artist -- country

    Carrie Underwood

    Favorite duo or group -- country

    Little Big Town

    Favorite album -- country

    Keith Urban "Ripcord"

    Favorite song -- country

    Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"

    Favorite artist -- rap/hip-hop

    Drake

    Favorite album -- rap/hip-hop

    Kendrick Lamar "DAMN."

    Favorite song -- rap/hip-hop

    DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm The One"

    Favorite male artist -- soul/r&b

    Bruno Mars

    Favorite female artist -- soul/r&b

    Beyoncé

    Favorite album -- soul/r&b

    Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

    Favorite song -- soul/r&b

    Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

    Favorite artist -- alternative rock

    Linkin Park

    Favorite artist -- adult contemporary

    Shawn Mendes

    Favorite artist -- Latin

    Shakira

    Favorite artist -- contemporary inspirational

    Lauren Daigle

    Favorite artist -- electronic dance music (EDM)

    The Chainsmokers

    Top soundtrack

    "Moana"