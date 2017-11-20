Breaking News

CNN 10 - November 21, 2017

November 21, 2017

Our last show before the Thanksgiving break covers the U.S. designation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. We're also explaining how waivers factor in to U.S. Army recruitment. And we're showing you how weevils are helping in the fight against an invasive species in the southern U.S. CNN 10 returns to its daily programming next Monday, November 27.
