(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump ups pressure on Kim Jong Un
The President redesignated North Korea as a state sponsor of terror today. Trump says the Treasury Department will issue sanctions soon.
Is the White House softening on Moore?
Less than a week after condemning Roy Moore, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway suggested the White House is open to a Roy Moore candidacy. "We want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through," Conway said.
More women speak out
-- A woman alleges Sen. Al Franken groped her when she posed for a picture with him in 2010.
-- Star New York Times reporter Glenn Rush has been suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct involving younger, female journalists.
Mugabe ignores deadline
Despite protests and being ousted from his political party, the embattled President of Zimbabwe has yet to resign.
Infamous cult leader dies
Charles Manson has died at age 83 while serving a life sentence for his role in the deaths of seven people in the 1960s.
Georgia Dome crumbles
The historic sports facility that hosted the Super Bowl, Final Four and the Olympics was imploded this morning.
Trump singles out Lynch
President Trump tweeted that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended for sitting during the national anthem.
Earle Hyman dies
Earle Hyman, the actor who played Bill Cosby's dad on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 91.