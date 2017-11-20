Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, November 20

By Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 3:24 PM ET, Mon November 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Earle Hyman, the actor who played Bill Cosby&#39;s dad on &quot;The Cosby Show,&quot; has died at age 91.
Earle Hyman, the actor who played Bill Cosby's dad on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 91.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Trump ups pressure on Kim Jong Un

The President redesignated North Korea as a state sponsor of terror today. Trump says the Treasury Department will issue sanctions soon.

Is the White House softening on Moore?

    Less than a week after condemning Roy Moore, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway suggested the White House is open to a Roy Moore candidacy. "We want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through," Conway said.
    Read More

    More women speak out

    -- A woman alleges Sen. Al Franken groped her when she posed for a picture with him in 2010.
    -- Star New York Times reporter Glenn Rush has been suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct involving younger, female journalists.

    Mugabe ignores deadline

    Despite protests and being ousted from his political party, the embattled President of Zimbabwe has yet to resign.

    Infamous cult leader dies

    Charles Manson has died at age 83 while serving a life sentence for his role in the deaths of seven people in the 1960s.

    Georgia Dome crumbles

    The historic sports facility that hosted the Super Bowl, Final Four and the Olympics was imploded this morning.

    Trump singles out Lynch

    President Trump tweeted that Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch should be suspended for sitting during the national anthem.

    Earle Hyman dies

    Earle Hyman, the actor who played Bill Cosby's dad on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 91.