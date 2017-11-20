Story highlights Banging on the hull of the ship is a common distress signal

The Patagonia coast is notorious for strong storms

(CNN) Argentina's navy on Monday picked up what could be noises from the country's missing submarine and said the sub's captain reported a "failure" in the vessel's battery system before it disappeared.

The sonar systems of two ships detected noises sounding like tools being banged against the hull of a submarine, according to a senior US Navy official familiar with the Navy's assistance in the search for the vessel.

The official said that crews of submarines in distress bang on the vessel's hull to alert passing ships to their location. The missing submarine -- the ARA San Juan -- has a crew of 44.

The Argentinian navy was able to fix the rough location of the sounds and is now concentrating its search in an area of 35 square nautical miles approximately 330 miles off the coast of Argentina, the official said.

The submarine was heading from a base in southern Argentina's Tierra del Fuego archipelago to its home port in Mar del Plata. It was scheduled to arrive there Sunday.

