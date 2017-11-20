Breaking News

Deadline for Zimbabwe's Mugabe to resign passes

By Jamie Tarabay, David McKenzie and Brent Swails CNN

Updated 7:20 AM ET, Mon November 20, 2017

Source: Mugabe agrees to resignation
Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)A deadline set by the party of Robert Mugabe to resign as the country's President has passed without a public statement, as speculation swirls over the veteran leader's next move.

A source with knowledge of negotiations over Mugabe's future told CNN that the President had agreed to terms for his exit and that a letter had been drafted.
But the 93-year-old leader has defied all expectations in the past week of political turmoil and efforts to end his 37-year rule appear to still be in a state of flux. Mugabe stunned the nation on Sunday night by making a rambling televised statement that unexpectedly ended without his resignation.
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, which he co-founded and led for decades, ousted him as party leader on Sunday and gave him an ultimatum -- relinquish the presidency by midday on Monday or face an impeachment vote in Parliament.

    Key developments:

    Mugabe deal?: The military has given into demands from the President for full immunity for himself and his wife, Grace Mugabe, the source told CNN.
    ZANU-PF ultimatum: ZANU-PF plans to meet Monday afternoon to discuss starting the impeachment process, Reuters reports.
    Former VP in spotlight: ZANU-PF announced the former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6, triggering the political crisis.
    Soldiers stop people as they try to make their way to Zimbabwe&#39;s State House during mass protests against President Robert Mugabe in Harare on November 18, 2017. The Zimbabwe National Army is running the country. Mugabe has been under house arrest for days, but appeared at a university graduation ceremony on November 17.
    Soldiers stop people as they try to make their way to Zimbabwe's State House during mass protests against President Robert Mugabe in Harare on November 18, 2017. The Zimbabwe National Army is running the country. Mugabe has been under house arrest for days, but appeared at a university graduation ceremony on November 17.
    Mugabe, meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Members of the ZANU-PF central committee fired Mugabe as president and replaced him with dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
    Mugabe, meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Members of the ZANU-PF central committee fired Mugabe as president and replaced him with dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
    People react as they see a military helicopter overhead while during protests against Mugabe in Harare on November 18.
    People react as they see a military helicopter overhead while during protests against Mugabe in Harare on November 18.
    Members of the Zanu-PF central committee react after the ruling party fired Mugabe on November 19.
    Members of the Zanu-PF central committee react after the ruling party fired Mugabe on November 19.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/18/africa/zimbabwe-anti-mugabe-rally/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe&lt;/a&gt;. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. &quot;The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly,&quot; said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). &quot;It is a real turning point for all of us.&quot;
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. "The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly," said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). "It is a real turning point for all of us."
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like &quot;Mugabe Must Rest Now&quot; and &quot;No to Mugabe Dynasty,&quot; the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation&#39;s capital was electric.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like "Mugabe Must Rest Now" and "No to Mugabe Dynasty," the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation's capital was electric.
    Zimbabwe&#39;s President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare&#39;s central district on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/zimbabwe-military-chief-treasonable-conduct/index.html&quot;&gt;army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway,&lt;/a&gt; but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were &quot;safe.&quot;
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe&#39;s office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Residents in Zimbabwe&#39;s capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target &quot;criminals&quot; close to the President who were causing &quot;social and economic suffering.&quot; He denied a coup was underway.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    Mugabe's bizarre speech

    Military leaders have been in talks with Mugabe over his exit since Wednesday last week, when the army staged an apparent coup in the capital, Harare, and placed him under house arrest.
    Mugabe's speech on Sunday was the most bizarre public moment since the talks began -- not only did he defy expectations to stand down, he fumbled over the pages of his speech, which covered broad topics such as business and tech initiatives, and appeared to skip over entire sections.
    Zimbabwean President Mugabe addresses nation
    According to the source, the aim of Sunday's televised address was to ensure the veteran leader openly declared the military's actions to be constitutional.
    Mugabe did so, but he was visibly displeased at the entire choreographed affair.
    The military's operation "did not amount to a threat to our well-cherished constitutional order, nor was it a challenge to my authority as head of state and government, not even as commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwean defense forces," he said.
    Despite having lost his power base and control of the military, Mugabe insisted he was going nowhere and even claimed he would see the ZANU-PF through its congress in a few weeks. The party is expected to ratify Mnangagwa as party leader at the event.
    Zimbabweans who had been glued to state television to watch the speech live came out into the streets afterward, many in shock.
    Harare resident Tina Madzimure called the speech "an embarrassment."
    "He made a fool out of the generals," she said. "This man will go to his grave with Zimbabwe in his hands."

    Mugabe's next move

    Emmerson Mnangagwa, a &#39;tyrant&#39; who could be Zimbabwe&#39;s next president
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, a 'tyrant' who could be Zimbabwe's next president
    ZANU-PF members of Parliament plan to meet at the party headquarters on Monday afternoon to discuss putting forward a motion to impeach the President.
    If a vote goes to Parliament, it would almost certainly win, as the ZANU-PF dominates the National Assembly.
    Mugabe is running out of cards to play and has few political allies left.
    Tens of thousands of people have also protested in the streets for his ouster, a rare sight in a country where such gatherings and political expression have been banned. The voices supporting him have been far more muted, and world leaders are tacitly supporting the military's actions.
    Now cornered, he is likely looking to broker the the best deal for his exit.
    According to the source who spoke to CNN, the military has given into Mugabe's demands for full immunity for himself and his wife, Grace Mugabe, and for him to keep several of his properties.
    If Mugabe does decide to resign, he must send a letter to the speaker of Parliament, who should then publicly announce the resignation within 24 hours, according to the constitution.
    If his rule ends, the Parliament speaker will have to serve as an interim leader. Usually it is the vice president's role to step in, but the country has not had one since Mnangagwa was fired earlier this month.

    CNN's Nicole Chavez, Faith Karimi, Angela Dewan and Marilia Brocchetto contributed to this report.