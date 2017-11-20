Source: Zimbabwe's Mugabe agrees to terms of resignation

An official source with direct knowledge of negotiations says that Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted.

The source said generals had given into many of Mugabe's demands including full immunity for himself and his wife Grace, and also that he would keep his private properties.

The source added that the generals' aim with Sunday's televised address was to get Mugabe to declare the military's actions constitutional and that he accepted them.

The source said that for a resignation to take place, a letter must first be sent to the speaker of Parliament.

Zimbabweans begin a new week of uncertainty as the noon deadline for an ultimatum issued to leader Robert Mugabe to resign draws near.

A defiant Mugabe stunned the nation he has ruled for 37 years Sunday when he refused to say in a nationally televised address if he was stepping down.

His party had given Mugabe, who has been under house arrest since the military seized power Wednesday, 24 hours to resign or be impeached, and thousands of Zimbabweans had taken to the streets Saturday calling for him to go.

But in a bizarre and rambling speech, Mugabe instead insisted he was going nowhere, and that he would see his political party Zanu-PF through its congress in a few weeks.

Zimbabweans who'd been glued to state television to watch the live speech came out into the streets afterward, some in shock.

Harare resident Tina Madzimure called the speech "an embarrassment really. He made a fool out of the generals."

"This man will go to his grave with Zimbabwe in his hands," she told CNN.

Key developments:

-- On Sunday, the Zanu-PF Party removed Mugabe as its leader and replaced him with Zimbabwe's former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

-- The party gave a deadline of midday local on Monday to resign as President of Zimbabwe or otherwise face impeachment.

-- Mugabe's support crumbles: Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets over the weekend to demand an end to Mugabe's rule. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets over the weekend to demand an end to Mugabe's rule.

Mugabe: Military acted out of concern

The 93-year-old appeared on television seated at a table underneath his own portrait on a wall behind him.

To his left were men in suits, to his right, military officials. During the course of the 20-minute speech, Mugabe shuffled papers, eschewing some for others, and spoke of entrepreneurial summits and tech initiatives.

Beside him, the military officials squirreled sheafs of paper out of sight behind them, watching and pointing to pages he was sifting through.

He suggested that the Zimbabwean Defense Forces acted last week out of concern, "based on their reading of the state of affairs in the country and in the party."

"I, as the president of Zimbabwe, and their commander in chief, do acknowledge the issues they have drawn my attention to," Mugabe said at one point during the speech, Sunday. "And (I) do believe that these were raised in the spirit of honesty and out of deep and patriotic concern for the stability for our nation and for the welfare of our people."

He added: "Today's meeting with the command element has underscored the need for us to collectively start processes that return our nation to normalcy. So that all our people can go about their business unhindered, in an environment of perfect peace and security."

Mugabe's speech was the latest jaw-dropping moment since the army seized power in Harare on Wednesday, leaving Mugabe's 37-year rule on the brink of collapse.

The military was quick to dismiss suggestions that a coup had occurred, saying it was conducting an operation against the enemies of Mugabe who was being kept "safe" in military custody. The military deployed throughout the streets of the Harare and in front of key government buildings.

Mugabe's allies turn against him

Social media video of the party meeting on Sunday, during which Mugabe was removed as leader, showed Zanu-PF members dancing and singing in celebration.

The decision came shortly after official Obert Mpofu opened the meeting at the party headquarters in Harare by declaring the party's intention to vote Mugabe out.

His statement received a standing ovation and roars of approval. Mpofu is one of the many former Mugabe allies who have turned on the President. The former mining minister, who once described himself as Mugabe's most obedient son, said the decision was made with "a heavy heart."

Sources told CNN that any deal would involve Mugabe stepping down to make way for an interim President, while Emmerson Mnangagwa would likely be installed as the next Zanu-PF leader in December, paving the way for the presidency in next year's election.

Mnangagwa has not been seen since he was fired, but CNN has learned that he had been instrumental for some time in plans to seize control from the President.

Nicknamed "Ngwena" (The Crocodile) because of his ruthlessness, Emmerson Mnangagwa has held various senior posts in the country's defence and internal security apparatus.

Mnangagwa served as Mugabe's right-hand man throughout his entire leadership, and there are concerns that his rise could mark a continuation of Mugabe's oppressive policies.

Like Mugabe, Mnangagwa has been accused of playing a central role in a string of massacres by the country's Fifth Brigade in the early 1980s, which are widely believed to have killed up to 20,000 people.

The people march for Mugabe to go

There appears to be strong appetite among Zimbabweans for Mugabe to go. On Saturday tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand an end to his rule.

The country's powerful army veterans organization, once loyal to Mugabe, has also turned on the embattled 93-year-old leader. The group organized a rally in Harare on Saturday, in which tens of thousands of people turned up to call for him to step down.

"The whole nation is celebrating today. We are finally getting rid of the old man," said Tanashe, a Harare resident who declined to provide a second name. Others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to who their gratitude for their actions.

Foreign powers have also largely supported the military's moves so far, with few international voices condemning the apparent coup.