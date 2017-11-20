(CNN) Kenya's Supreme Court ruled Monday that last month's presidential election rerun met all the constitutional requirements, meaning incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is the winner. However the opposition rejected the ruling, saying it was made "under duress."

"The presidential election on 26 October is hereby upheld," Chief Justice David Maraga said following a unanimous vote by six members of the court.

The ruling clears the way for the swearing in of Kenyatta on November 28, but it seems unlikely that the court's decision will end the political crisis in east Africa's wealthiest country.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga -- who boycotted the election rerun -- claimed Monday that the ruling was made under "duress."

"We in NASA (the opposition party) had repeatedly declared before this Supreme Court ruling today that we consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognize it," he said in a statement.

