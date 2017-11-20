Kenya's Supreme Court rules election rerun valid

(CNN)Kenya's Supreme Court ruled Monday that last month's presidential election rerun met all the constitutional requirements, meaning incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is the winner.
"The presidential election on 26 October is hereby upheld," Chief Justice David Maraga said following a unanimous vote by six members of the court.
The ruling clears the way for the swearing in of Kenyatta on November 28.
However, it seems unlikely that the court's decision will end the political crisis in east Africa's wealthiest country. Five more people were killed in Nairobi on Friday in clashes with the police when opposition leader Raila Odinga returned to the country after a visit to the United States.
Odinga had given a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Police blamed the deaths on angry crowds catching looters, Odinga's alliance claimed civilians were shot by police.
The seven-year-old Supreme Court was created following a violent political crisis in 2007 and 2008. It made African history when it nullified Kenyatta's win in August's presidential election. Citing irregularities, the court ordered a fresh poll.
Odinga boycotted the October 26 rerun saying it would be unfair because the election commission had failed to implement reforms. Kenyatta won with 98% of the vote.