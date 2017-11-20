Kenya's Supreme Court rules election rerun valid

(CNN) Kenya's Supreme Court ruled Monday that last month's presidential election rerun met all the constitutional requirements, meaning incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is the winner.

"The presidential election on 26 October is hereby upheld," Chief Justice David Maraga said following a unanimous vote by six members of the court.

The ruling clears the way for the swearing in of Kenyatta on November 28.

However, it seems unlikely that the court's decision will end the political crisis in east Africa's wealthiest country. Five more people were killed in Nairobi on Friday in clashes with the police when opposition leader Raila Odinga returned to the country after a visit to the United States.

Police clash with supporters of Kenyan's opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga upon his arrival to the Jomo Kenyatta international airport on November 17 in Nairobi.

