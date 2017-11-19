Detroit priest a step closer to sainthood

(CNN) A priest known as "Detroit's miracle worker" is one step closer to possible sainthood after being beatified by the Catholic Church.

Beatification is the next-to-last step in the sainthood process . It means the candidate can be referred to as "blessed," and that one miracle has been confirmed in his or her name. Another miracle is required for canonization, the formal act of declaring someone a saint.

The church's verification of a first miracle happened five years ago after a woman with a skin condition prayed at the Father Solanus' tomb on Detroit's east side, Father Dan Crosby told WXYZ

"Sheets, so to speak, of scales just came off her hands and feet. And she obviously knew what this was -- she just cried, and cried in gratitude," he said.

