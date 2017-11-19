Story highlights The Georgia Dome is scheduled to be imploded Monday morning

The venue was the home of the Atlanta Falcons for 25 years

(CNN) The only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four soon will be reduced to rubble.

A little more than 25 years after opening, the Georgia Dome, former home of the Atlanta Falcons and the scene for several historic sporting events, is scheduled to be imploded Monday morning. The adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened this summer.

I'm getting blown up in a few days. AMA #DomeFarewell — Georgia Dome (@GeorgiaDome) November 15, 2017

In the dome's place will be parking and green space. What will remain is a spot jampacked full of memories.

"As far as the stadium goes, for me it starts with the fans," Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. "That's the first thing you remember about a place, the enthusiasm of the fans and a city and what it brings to a stadium. That's what I think of, the fans, the city and the love they have for the team."

Major events and a natural disaster