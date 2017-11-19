Collins: Moore's denials aren't convincing

Washington (CNN) Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said on Sunday that she does not believe Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's denials of the sexual allegations against him and hopes the state's voters do not send him to Washington.

"I did not find his denials to be convincing at all," Collins said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The Washington Post published a report earlier this month based on interviews with more than 30 people that said Moore pursued relationships with teenagers while he was in his 30s. One woman alleged she was 14 years old when Moore initiated sexual contact with her. Alabama's legal age of consent, then and now, is 16.

Moore has continued to deny the allegations and he says he will not drop out of the race.

