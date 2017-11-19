Washington (CNN) Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that the Trump administration wants a repeal of the individual health care mandate included in the GOP's tax reform plan, but is willing to take it out if it gets in the way of passage.

"If we can repeal part of Obamacare as part of the tax bill, and have a tax bill that is still a good tax bill that can pass, that's great," Mulvaney said on CNN's "State of the Union." "If it becomes an impediment to getting the best tax bill we can we're okay with taking it out."

But Mulvaney added that he doesn't think the repeal of the Affordable Care Act mandate, which requires that most people have health insurance or pay a penalty, is an impediment yet.

"Fifty-eight percent of the folks who pay the fine make less than ($50,000) and almost 80% of the people that pay that fine today make less than $100,000," he said. "So there's a benefit to folks if the repeal goes away. But again, it's up to the House and Senate to hammer through those details."

In a separate interview on the program, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said senators needed to take the individual mandate repeal out of the legislation.

