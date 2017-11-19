How it feels to be a Zimbabwean today

Story highlights Farai Sevenzo: "I have witnessed ... the slow deterioration of people's hopes in Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe"

Farai Sevenzo is a filmmaker and journalist. Born in Zimbabwe, he has covered Sub-Saharan Africa for more than 20 years as a documentary filmmaker and broadcaster in radio and television.

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) I woke on Saturday, the day of the planned solidarity march, feeling a sense of anticipation about the hours ahead. Since my arrival in Harare, the complete lack of police presence on the streets had been the most striking thing to see since the apparent coup.

I grew up in this city, and as a journalist working here in my later life, I have witnessed with my camera the slow deterioration of people's hopes in Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe. That a march called for by war veterans to force their former leader out of office could be joined by so many ordinary Zimbabweans seemed an exciting prospect.

I wondered, though, if it would even happen.

After all, this is not supposed to happen here, this is supposed to be Mugabe's capital.

