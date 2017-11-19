Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he is Cairo-bound

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri plans to visit Cairo on Tuesday before what he says will be his eventual return to Lebanon, after his unexpected resignation two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Hariri arrived in France, where he announced he would " be in Beirut in the next few days" to take part in independence day celebrations, which will happen on Wednesday. It's not clear when the prime minister would return to Lebanon.

Hariri's office announced the Cairo trip in a statement on Sunday. He is scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi , his office said.

Hariri's resignation announcement on television plunged Lebanon into a political crisis, stoking fears of conflict between the Saudi-backed faction of the country's government and Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed Shia militant group whose political wing is the most powerful bloc in Lebanon's fractured coalition government.

