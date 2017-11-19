Lena Dunham apologizes for speaking in defense of 'Girls' colleague

(CNN) "Girls" creator Lena Dunham says she's sorry for weighing in on a rape accusation levied against a writer on her show.

The writer and actress kicked off a firestorm Friday when she and fellow "Girls" showrunner Jenni Konner insisted that writer and producer Murray Miller had been falsely accused of raping an actress in 2012 when she was 17.

Two days later, Dunham backed off that statement.

"I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation," Dunham tweeted Sunday. "I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry."

A representative for Konner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.