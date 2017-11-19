Red carpet looks from the American Music Awards

Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsUpdated 9:57 PM ET, Sun November 19, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsActress and host Tracy Ellis Ross arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 19, in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsDiana Ross Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsSelena Gomez Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsCaleb McLaughlin Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsKelly Clarkson Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsPink Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsHailee Steinfeld Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsDemi Lovato Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsJackson Wang of GOT7 Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsJulia Michaels Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Red carpet looks from the American Music AwardsNick Jonas Hide Caption 11 of 11More from EntertainmentEarle Hyman, actor who played Bill Cosby's dad, dies at 91The funkiest Clinton of them all?The making of a protest anthemHow 'Rise Up' became a protest anthemThat song doesn't mean what you think