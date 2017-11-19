CNN 10 - November 20, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 20, 2017

A mystery and rescue effort at sea leads off today's news, followed by a satellite's perspective on our "breathing Earth." As Black Friday approaches, we're featuring a report about the U.S. holiday shopping season. And our Great Big Story brings you an adventurer's explanation of what it's like to scale a rock wall without the sense of sight.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More