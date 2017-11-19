US Marine arrested following fatal Okinawa truck crash

Story highlights US service members' movement has been restricted

Many Okinawans are opposed to the US military presence on the island

Tokyo (CNN) A US service member has been arrested following a deadly vehicle crash on the Japanese island of Okinawa early Sunday morning.

Marine Pvt. First Class Nicholas James-McLean was driving a truck when it collided with another vehicle at 5:25 a.m. in Okinawa's capital of Naha, killing the other driver -- a 61-year-old local man identified as Jun Tamanaha, the Naha police department told CNN.

Police said James-McLean's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

The case will be sent to the Naha prosecutor's office Tuesday morning, which will investigate and decide whether or not to indict James-McLean, Tamanaha said.

"It is extremely regrettable that this accident happened even though Japanese government has repeatedly asked for the thorough implementation of preventive measures and enforcement of disciplines," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

Read More