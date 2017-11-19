US service member arrested in connection with fatal Okinawa road accident

Story highlights US service members' movement has been restricted

Many Okinawans are opposed to the US military presence on the island

Tokyo (CNN) A US service member was involved in a collision that led to the death of an Okinawa man in the island's capital of Naha, Sunday morning, US Forces Japan said in a news release Monday.

The unnamed individual was driving a truck and "alcohol may have been a factor," the release said.

The driver is in Japanese custody, Maj. John Severns with USFJ told CNN. No details have yet to be released regarding the victim.

Due to the incident, USFJ is now restricting service members on the island to their bases and places of residence. Alcohol consumption has also been prohibited by all service members on or off bases across Japan.

Okinawan residents have protested the US military presence on the southern Japanese island for years, in large part due to violent and fatal incidents involving members of the US military.

