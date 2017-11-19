(CNN) Fifteen people were freed from a Taliban prison in the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand on Sunday, the international coalition said in a statement.

Afghan and coalition forces conducted the nighttime raid in Now Zad village, said US Navy Capt. Tom Gresback, a spokesman for the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support.

Coalition forces accompanied Afghan commandos on the raid, which led to the capture of several Taliban members and the removal of bomb-making materials.

"The rescued Afghans were transported by helicopter to a secure location. They received medical screening and reintegration services before their release," Resolute Support said in a statement Sunday.

