(CNN) A missing Argentine submarine attempted to contact naval bases via satellite seven times, but communication with the vessel was not established, the nation's defense ministry said.

The calls came to different bases between 10:52 a.m. and 3:42 p.m. Saturday, and lasted between four and 36 seconds, the ministry said in a statement to CNN en Español.

"We received seven satellite calls that likely came from the submarine San Juan. We are working hard to locate it. To the families of the 44 crew members: we hope you'll have them home soon," Argentina's Defense Minister Oscar Aguad tweeted.

The military is working with a US company that specializes in satellite communication to determine the location of the submarine that vanished three days ago.

#Hoy en la Base Naval #MardelPlata se celebró una misa para los familiares de los 44 tripulantes del #SubmarinoSanJuan y la dotación de la base

The ARA San Juan submarine and its 44 crew members were traveling through the Atlantic Ocean from a base in southern Argentina's Tierra del Fuego archipelago to its home port in Mar del Plata. It was scheduled to arrive at its destination Sunday.

