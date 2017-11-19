Breaking News

Zimbabwe's ruling party meets to vote on firing Mugabe

By David McKenzie, Angela Dewan and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:30 AM ET, Sun November 19, 2017

Zimbabwe's historic day
Zimbabwe's historic day

    Zimbabwe's historic day

Story highlights

  • Zimbabweans took the streets Saturday to demand Mugabe step down
  • Military officials are trying to strike a deal with the President for him to resign

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's ruling party opened a meeting Sunday to consider a vote of no confidence in President Robert Mugabe, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand the veteran leader's ouster.

Members of the ZANU-PF party, which Mugabe co-founded to usher his country into independence, have turned on their 93-year-old leader after months of infighting over who should succeed him. The party had on Friday called for Mugabe's resignation, the state-run Herald reported.
Removing Mugabe as party leader would not automatically dethrone him as Zimbabwe's president, but it would be a sign that the embattled leader has lost his powerful support base.
    Mugabe addresses a ZANU-PF youth rally in early November.
    Mugabe addresses a ZANU-PF youth rally in early November.
    Mugabe's 37-year rule has been on the brink of collapse since the army seized power in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday while military officials tried to strike a deal with the President to resign.
    Zimbabwe was thrust into political chaos on November 6 when Mugabe fired his powerful vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in an attempt to anoint his wife, Grace Mugabe, as the country's next leader. The ZANU-PF has also called for Grace Mugabe to resign as leader of the party's women's league.
    Sources have told CNN that a deal would involve Mugabe stepping down to make way for an interim President, while Mnangagwa would likely be installed as the next ZANU-PF leader at a congress in December, paving the way for the presidency in next year's election.
    But after days of talks with military officials, with a Catholic priest as arbiter, Mugabe has refused to agree to a deal, an official told CNN. State media reports he will on Sunday again meet with military officials, who are growing increasingly impatient with the leader.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/18/africa/zimbabwe-anti-mugabe-rally/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe&lt;/a&gt;. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. &quot;The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly,&quot; said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). &quot;It is a real turning point for all of us.&quot;
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. "The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly," said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). "It is a real turning point for all of us."
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like &quot;Mugabe Must Rest Now&quot; and &quot;No to Mugabe Dynasty,&quot; the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation&#39;s capital was electric.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like "Mugabe Must Rest Now" and "No to Mugabe Dynasty," the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation's capital was electric.
    Zimbabwe&#39;s President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare&#39;s central district on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/zimbabwe-military-chief-treasonable-conduct/index.html&quot;&gt;army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway,&lt;/a&gt; but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were &quot;safe.&quot;
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe&#39;s office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Residents in Zimbabwe&#39;s capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target &quot;criminals&quot; close to the President who were causing &quot;social and economic suffering.&quot; He denied a coup was underway.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    Zimbabwe's Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao, who is also Mugabe's nephew, said the President "is willing to die for his principles."
    "He is willing to die to protect the constitution."
    Mugabe is the world's oldest head of state and once infamously claimed that "only God" could remove him from office. He had planned to contest the 2018 presidential election.
    Mnangagwa has not been seen since his dismissal, but CNN has learned that he had been instrumental for some time in plans to seize control from the President.
    "This takeover was planned a long time ago by Emmerson Mnangagwa and secret discussions did take place with opposition about a succession plan including forcing out Mugabe," a senior opposition leader told CNN.
    Mnangagwa served as Mugabe's right-hand man throughout his entire leadership and is among many allies who have turned on the President, who is one of Africa's longest serving leaders.
    How it feels to be a Zimbabwean today
    How it feels to be a Zimbabwean today
    The country's powerful army veterans organization, once loyal to Mugabe, has also turned on the President. The group organized a rally in Harare on Saturday, in which tens of thousands of people called for an end to Mugabe's rule.
    Some waved Zimbabwean flags and placards with slogans like "Mugabe Must Rest Now" and "No to Mugabe Dynasty," a rare sight in Zimbabwe, where such gatherings had been banned for decades.
    "The whole nation is celebrating today. We are finally getting rid of the old man," said Tanashe, a Harare resident who declined to provide a second name.
    Others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude for their actions.
    Foreign powers have also largely supported the military's actions so far, with few international voices condemning its apparent coup.
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on the army to show restraint but described the situation in Zimbabwe as an "opportunity" for the country.

    CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.