Story highlights Zimbabweans took the streets Saturday to demand Mugabe step down

Military officials are trying to strike a deal with the President for him to resign

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's ruling party opened a meeting Sunday to consider a vote of no confidence in President Robert Mugabe, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demand the veteran leader's ouster.

Members of the ZANU-PF party, which Mugabe co-founded to usher his country into independence, have turned on their 93-year-old leader after months of infighting over who should succeed him. The party had on Friday called for Mugabe's resignation, the state-run Herald reported.

Removing Mugabe as party leader would not automatically dethrone him as Zimbabwe's president, but it would be a sign that the embattled leader has lost his powerful support base.

Mugabe addresses a ZANU-PF youth rally in early November.

Mugabe's 37-year rule has been on the brink of collapse since the army seized power in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday while military officials tried to strike a deal with the President to resign.

Zimbabwe was thrust into political chaos on November 6 when Mugabe fired his powerful vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in an attempt to anoint his wife, Grace Mugabe, as the country's next leader. The ZANU-PF has also called for Grace Mugabe to resign as leader of the party's women's league.

