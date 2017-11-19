Breaking News

Zimbabwe's ruling party to discuss firing Mugabe, source says

By David McKenzie, Angela Dewan and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 2:42 AM ET, Sun November 19, 2017

  Zimbabweans took the streets Saturday to demand Mugabe's resignation
  Mugabe is negotiating with military officials

(CNN)Zimbabwe's ruling party will meet Sunday to pass a vote of no confidence in Robert Mugabe as its leader, a source said, a day after throngs took to the streets to demand the President's ouster.

A senior member of the influential organization of the nation's army veterans confirmed the planned ZANU-PF meeting to CNN.
The party had called for Mugabe and his wife, who serves as its women's league leader, to resign Friday, the main state newspaper The Herald reported.
    Mugabe's rule appears effectively over after the military intervened Wednesday, saying it wanted to target the "criminals" around him.
    The 93-year-old leader ruled the south African nation for nearly four decades before the army put him under house arrest and detained some of his key political allies.
    Giddy Zimbabweans high-fived soldiers in a show of support as they flooded the streets of Harare on Saturday to demand Mugabe's resignation.
    Some waved Zimbabwean flags and placards with slogans like "Mugabe Must Rest Now" and "No to Mugabe Dynasty," a sight considered rare because such gatherings have been banned for decades.
    CNN did not see any police at the protest, which was organized by the army veterans.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/18/africa/zimbabwe-anti-mugabe-rally/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe&lt;/a&gt;. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A man holds a street sign as hundreds gather in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, November 18, to demand the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. The army put Mugabe -- the 93-year-old leader who has ruled the country for nearly four decades -- under house arrest just days earlier and detained some of his key political allies.
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. &quot;The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly,&quot; said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). &quot;It is a real turning point for all of us.&quot;
    A military vehicle drives slowly through a crowd of demonstrators on the road leading to the State House in Harare on November 18. "The atmosphere was one of unity and joy. All peaceful and orderly," said Eddie Cross, a Parliament member with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T). "It is a real turning point for all of us."
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People waved Zimbabwean flags while others ran alongside army tanks and hugged soldiers to show their gratitude.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    People attempt to inch their way forward on the road to the State House.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A crowd demonstrates in Harare on November 18.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like &quot;Mugabe Must Rest Now&quot; and &quot;No to Mugabe Dynasty,&quot; the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation&#39;s capital was electric.
    A man holds a sign in Harare on November 18. Waving placards with slogans like "Mugabe Must Rest Now" and "No to Mugabe Dynasty," the atmosphere on the streets of the south African nation's capital was electric.
    Zimbabwe&#39;s President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare on Friday, November 17.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on Thursday, November 16, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare&#39;s central district on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand guard atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    An overview of the Zimbabwe capital on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ruling party ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/zimbabwe-military-chief-treasonable-conduct/index.html&quot;&gt;army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway,&lt;/a&gt; but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were &quot;safe.&quot;
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe&#39;s office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The military intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
    Residents in Zimbabwe&#39;s capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target &quot;criminals&quot; close to the President who were causing &quot;social and economic suffering.&quot; He denied a coup was underway.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    Mugabe clings to power

    Despite a series of rapidly evolving developments all aimed at his ouster, Mugabe refuses to step down, an official with direct knowledge of the negotiations between the President and the military told CNN. He is meeting with military officials again Sunday, state media reported.
    Mugabe has been meeting with army chief Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, who has pushed him to step down and an interim president to take over, a source told CNN.
    Whether Mugabe will resign is yet to be seen.
    Zimbabwe's Indigenization Minister Patrick Zhuwao, who is also Mugabe's nephew, said the President "is willing to die for his principles."
    "He is willing to die to protect the constitution," he added.
    Mugabe is the world's oldest head of state, and planned to contest the 2018 presidential election, infamously claiming that "only God" could remove him from office.

    The trigger

    Mugabe set off a chain of events about two weeks ago when he fired Mnangagwa, a former ally with strong connections and the support of the military, who was widely tipped to become the country's next leader.
    The 10 days that shook Mugabe&#39;s 37-year rule
    The 10 days that shook Mugabe's 37-year rule
    The timing, ahead of next year's presidential vote, fueled speculation that Mugabe was clearing the path for his wife to take over in the event of his retirement or death. The first lady became head of the ruling party's women's league a few years ago.
    On Wednesday, a military spokesman announced on state television that the army had launched an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." Mugabe was confined to his multimillion dollar "Blue Roof" mansion.
    Armed troops and tanks rolled through Harare as the army seized control of the city's key sites.
    Mugabe's move was the final affront to powerful officials in the ruling ZANU-PF party, many of whom were backing Mnangagwa.
    CNN has learned that Mnangagwa had been instrumental for some time in plans to seize control from Mugabe.
    "This takeover was planned a long time ago by Emmerson Mnangagwa and secret discussions did take place with opposition about a succession plan including forcing out Mugabe," a senior opposition leader with direct knowledge of the talks told CNN.

    CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.