Zimbabwe's ruling party to discuss firing Mugabe, source says

Mugabe is negotiating with military officials

(CNN) Zimbabwe's ruling party will meet Sunday to pass a vote of no confidence in Robert Mugabe as its leader, a source said, a day after throngs took to the streets to demand the President's ouster.

A senior member of the influential organization of the nation's army veterans confirmed the planned ZANU-PF meeting to CNN.

The party had called for Mugabe and his wife, who serves as its women's league leader, to resign Friday, the main state newspaper The Herald reported.

Mugabe's rule appears effectively over after the military intervened Wednesday, saying it wanted to target the "criminals" around him.

The 93-year-old leader ruled the south African nation for nearly four decades before the army put him under house arrest and detained some of his key political allies.

