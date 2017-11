(CNN) His party has abandoned him. The military has given him two choices: Resign or be forced out. And across Zimbabwe, which has long suffered under the 37-year rule of President Robert Mugabe, once-banned signs calling for his ouster are commonplace.

If the 93-year-old ruler doesn't step down by Monday, all indications are that his party has the votes to impeach him. Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to celebrate the prospect.

Here are the latest developments: