Police officer in Pennsylvania shot and killed after traffic stop

(CNN) Law enforcement agencies on Saturday searched for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a western Pennsylvania police officer, gunned down during a traffic stop.

Brian Shaw had been a patrolman with New Kensington's police department for less than a year before he was killed Friday night, the city's Police Chief James Klein said in a press conference.

Klein said the traffic stop resulted in a chase on foot before Shaw, 25, was shot.

"I'm asking anybody, anybody with any information as minute as they think it might be, please, please give us a call," Klein said. "We need to find the person who did this.

New Kensington is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the New Kensington police and all who mourn the loss of Officer Brian Shaw. #EOW pic.twitter.com/xnVj2xM25E — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 18, 2017

