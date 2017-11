The post-Weinstein wave of sexual misconduct charges, in one chart

In the six weeks since The New York Times report that brought down movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, dozens of new accusations against powerful men -- from Hollywood to Capitol Hill -- have dominated news cycles and set off a national reckoning over sexual abuse in the workplace.

The true magnitude and breadth of the problem has been difficult for many to fully comprehend. And if the past weeks indicate what's to come, the revelations are only beginning. As part of an effort to put this wave into some context, Google looked at search trends for stories about some of the highest-profile figures in politics and entertainment. (Check out their rundown of the chaotic Trump era .)

Here is a zoomed-in look at the most-searched political figures.