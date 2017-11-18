Newark, New Jersey (CNN) Twelve jurors in New Jersey couldn't reach consensus in the federal corruption trial of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez after 11 weeks together, but it took only minutes for some outside the courtroom to form unanimous agreement as to why.

"Thanks to the US Supreme Court for so narrowly defining bribery that convictions are almost impossible," said Richard Painter, former White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, echoing comments of many on the left and right.

Thanks to the US Supreme Court for so narrowly defining bribery that convictions are almost impossible.https://t.co/ScFhntgapQ — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2017

"We need stronger corruption laws," wrote the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibly and Ethics in Washington.

We need stronger corruption laws. pic.twitter.com/Rw8ZZFN3XQ — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 16, 2017

This knee-jerk reaction to the mistrial news in the Menendez case stems from a Supreme Court decision last year unanimously tossing out the bribery conviction of former Virginia Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell.

To be sure -- the Supreme Court did not get rid of federal bribery laws. Instead, it clarified the types of acts that can form the basis for a bribery conviction.

Read More