(CNN) Days after President Donald Trump touted his role in the release of three UCLA basketball students who were arrested in China, LaVar Ball, the father of one of those players, suggested the President had little to do with the matter.

"Who?" Ball told ESPN when asked about Trump's involvement in the situation. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

Ball's son, LiAngelo, along with two other players, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were arrested last week on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while their team was in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. Trump had said he personally asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to intervene in the case.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a call for gratitude from the players.

"Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" he tweeted.

