The week in politics
Updated 8:04 PM ET, Sat November 18, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Jackson, Alabama, on Tuesday. Moore has been accused by multiple women of pursuing sexual relationships with them as teenagers when he was in his early 30s. Moore has denied the mounting allegations.
Beverly Young Nelson shows her high school yearbook allegedly signed by Roy Moore. Nelson says Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Moore has denied the allegation. His campaign put out a statement accusing Nelson's lawyer, Gloria Allred, of being a "sensationalist leading a witch hunt."
Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden released this photo on Thursday along with a statement saying that Sen. Al Franken groped and "forcibly kissed" her without her consent in 2006. Tweeden said the harassment occurred during a USO tour before Franken was a senator. Franken released an apology and called for an ethics investigation into his own behavior.
President Donald Trump takes a sip of water as he delivers a speech about his Asia trip on Wednesday. In the address, Trump claimed the trip had remedied the "mistakes" of his predecessors and launched a ""great American comeback." Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump had mocked for drinking water during a speech, poked fun at the President for doing the same.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Sessions maintained that he had never lied under oath and that President Trump's attacks on the Justice Department had not influenced it.
An emotional Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to reporters a federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday after his corruption case was declared a mistrial. After an 11-week trial, where Menendez faced charges of charges of conspiracy, bribery, and honest services fraud, the jury said it was deadlocked.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton hold up a sheet of new $1 bills on Wednesday. The notes are the first to feature Mnuchin's signature, along with that of US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, and are expected to enter circulation in December.
Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Virginia Foxx and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers share a laugh following a news conference following the passage of their tax proposal in the House on Thursday. The plan passed with opposition from all House Democrats and 13 House Republican. The Senate version of the plan is expected to face a stiffer challenge.
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill leave Los Angeles International Airport after arriving back home following their arrests in China. The three were arrested last week on suspicion of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store while their team was in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. President Trump had said he personally asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to intervene in the case.
Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the end of a joint press conference in Myanmar on Wednesday. Tillerson said the US is "very concerned by reports of widespread atrocities committed by Myanmar security forces." However, he declined to label the crisis as "ethnic cleansing."
Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong join hands during the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Monday.
Sen. Marco Rubio greets Sen. Rand Paul, who returned to Capitol Hill on Monday following an assault at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that left the Republican with six broken ribs.
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords hugs Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz during a ceremony to name the House Democratic Cloakroom in honor of Giffords and the late Rep. Leo Ryan on Wednesday. Both Giffords and Ryan were victims of gun violence.