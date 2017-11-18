Why I'm marching for Puerto Rico

Miguel Guadalupe has worked for New York's financial services and tech research industry. He is a director of La Unidad Latina Foundation , a nonprofit focusing on access to education. He is the spouse of Maria Santana, the New York correspondent for CNN en Español. His articles have been published by HLN.com , The Huffington Post, Latino Rebels, and Llero.net. You can follow him @miguad98 . The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Recovery efforts in Puerto Rico have been an embarrassment for the United States federal government and have left residents of the island wondering if their lives have value to this nation.

More importantly, they have exposed how the absence of voting power on the island adds to the disconnect between it and the mainland. As a member of the Puerto Rican diaspora, and as a US citizen, I and others have a responsibility to do whatever we can to give the island a voice where it has none.

1. Exempting Puerto Rico from the Jones Act -- a 1920 law that requires that all goods shipped to or from the island between US ports be handled by American ships. This would allow the island to bring in trade revenue and lower the cost of goods to the island.

2. The cancellation of Puerto Rico's debt -- which has been devastating the island, as it has led to cuts to services and infrastructure budgets.

3. Increasing efforts by the US government to rebuild the island.

The national chair and organizer of the march, Evelyn Mejil, writes : "The mission of Unity March for Puerto Rico is to stand in solidarity -- one people -- one voice -- against unjust laws that have been systematically oppressive and crippling to the people of Puerto Rico and the socio-economic growth and sustainability of the island."

As a commonwealth, the island itself is a weak advocate -- it has no voting representation in Congress, cannot vote in presidential elections and has no direct way to introduce policy or laws that would help its own cause.

Despite being citizens, despite fighting and dying for the United States on the battlefield -- the residents of the island have no voice in our nation's capital. This relationship has contributed to the island's current plight, because despite ranking higher than 21 US states in population and 14 states in GDP , Puerto Rico has the highest unemployment rate and lowest per capita income in the country.

It is no wonder the island was ill-prepared to handle a Category 5 hurricane, or that so many were heavily impacted by it.

But a short flight to the mainland reveals a diaspora with voting privileges and a voice. That is why our advocacy and activism is critical to the recovery of the island, especially as its government and the federal government continue to make major mistakes, and sometimes what seems like deliberate decisions, at the expense of Puerto Rican residents during this time.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Sunday's march will show America that the problems in Puerto Rico are not happening on some remote and disconnected land far away from "everyday Americans." America's history is rich with people fighting -- through marches, boycotts, and voting -- against injustices.