Lebanese PM Saad Hariri returning to Beirut despite his resignation

Story highlights French President Macron welcomes Hariri and his family in Paris

Hariri announced his resignation two weeks ago

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Saturday that he will return to Beirut despite his resignation two weeks ago.

"I'll be in Beirut in the next few days to participate in the Independence Day celebrations," Hariri told reporters after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Hariri added that it would be there, in Beirut, that he'll speak about the country's current political situation. He also mentioned he would be speaking to the country's President, Michel Aoun.

Macron welcomed Hariri and his family at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, where he hosted a lunch.

French officials said they hope the visit will help end the political crisis by showing Hariri is free to travel.

Read More