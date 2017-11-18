Lebanon's Saad Hariri arrives in France two weeks after his resignation

Story highlights Lebanese Prime Minister is meeting with the French President

Hariri announced his resignation two weeks ago

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived in France on Saturday, two weeks after his shocking resignation sparked speculation that he was being held hostage in Saudi Arabia.

Hariri is in France with his wife, and will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister's press office said in a statement.

Hariri announced his resignation in a televised address from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this month, saying his life was in danger. Lebanon said it could not accept his resignation until he returned to the country.

Hariri has not returned to Lebanon since then, but he could go back by Wednesday, according to the Lebanese President's office.

He called President Michel Aoun and told him he will attend Lebanon Independence Day events, the Lebanese President's office tweeted Saturday.