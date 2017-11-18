6 Mickey Mouse facts you probably didn't know

(CNN) Most parents would never let rodents near their kids -- unless, of course, it's Mickey Mouse.

Here are six facts about the world's most iconic critter.

1. He started off as a rabbit

Before Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse, he made Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. But in a dispute with his business partner at Universal, Disney lost the rights to Oswald. The loss of his first character inspired the birth of the Mouse. If you look at the two characters, you can see the resemblance. Red shorts, big ears and wide eyes sound familiar?

2. He's married to Minnie