David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition

Story highlights "Nothing is imminent," his publicist says. "We are taking it day by day."

He was a superstar on the level of Elvis Presley and the Beatles

(CNN) David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.

Cassidy is being treated at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital, longtime publicist Jo-Ann Geffen told CNN on Saturday.

David Cassidy in 1971

"He is conscious and surrounded by family and friends, nothing is imminent and we are taking it day by day," Geffen said.

She did not say what caused the organ failure.

Read More