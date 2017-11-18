AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young dies at 64

Story highlights Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young co-founded AC/DC in 1975 in Australia

(CNN) AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young has died after battling dementia for several years, the band announced Saturday. He was 64.

Young died at home with his family at this bedside, the band said in a statement

Young, along with his brother Angus, founded the legendary rock band in 1975 in Australia.

"Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many," the statement said. "From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."

Young played rhythm guitar to Angus' lead, and his driving riffs and mop-top hair were signatures of the band's sound and image for decades.